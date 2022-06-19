Festa was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday.
He had a five-appearance scoreless streak going, with six strikeouts over his last 4.1 innings over that stretch. Festa figures to return to the majors when the Mariners need a fresh right-handed reliever.
