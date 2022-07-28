Festa allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Rangers.

Festa tallied his second save of the season, both of which have come since July 16. Paul Sewald pitched on consecutive days so likely wasn't available and Erik Swanson was used in the eighth inning, opening the door for Festa. However, each of Sewald, Swanson and Diego Castillo has picked up saves since July 13, so it's difficult to pinpoint the current occupant of the closer role in Seattle.