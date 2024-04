Mariot signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Thursday.

Mariot was assigned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, joining yet another team in his 15-year professional career. The right-hander appeared in one game with the Reds last season, giving up one run on four hits and a walk while striking out two batters over 2.2 frames. He'll look to earn a shot with Seattle's major-league roster down the road.