The Reds selected Mariot's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Monday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Mariot could be used as a bulk reliever Monday and/or receive a start later this week as the Reds scramble for arms in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak. It's the first stint in the majors since 2016 for the 34-year-old Mariot, who holds a 6.93 ERA this year at Louisville.