Mariot elected to become a free agent Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Mariot spent most of 2023 in Triple-A, where he posted a 6.49 ERA and 1.59 WHIP through 51.1 innings. However, after making just one appearance in the majors -- his first since 2016 -- the 34-year-old reliever will now look for a better opportunity elsewhere.