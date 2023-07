The Reds outrighted Mariot to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

Cincinnati removed Mariot from the 40-man roster Sunday, but he'll remain within the organization after clearing waivers. The 34-year-old righty spent just one day with the big-league club this season and didn't appear in a game. Mariot holds a 2.59 ERA and 1.08 WHIP through 24.1 frames in Triple-A this season, though his chances at cracking the Reds' roster again seem low.