Ford went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Twins.

Ford struck out in his first three at-bats Thursday before launching a two-run homer off Jorge Lopez in the eighth inning, extending Seattle's lead to 4-0. The game was emblematic of Ford's season thus far -- he's up to 10 home runs while slashing .260/.316/.596 despite a 32.5 percent K-rate through 114 plate appearances. While Ford's average isn't likely sustainable, he can be a legitimate source of power in fantasy leagues.