Mariners' Mike Zunino: Hits fifth home run

Zunino went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

Zunino hit his fifth home run of the season, this one coming off Marcus Stroman in the fourth inning. He has continued his all-or-nothing approach at the plate with his strikeout rate sitting at 36.2 percent, even after making contact in all of his at-bats Tuesday. However, he has been productive with the contact he has made, illustrated by his .315 ISO.