Garver (back) is batting third and is the designated hitter for Friday's game against Baltimore.
Garver was scratched Tuesday with back spasms and was forced to miss Wednesday's contest due to the issue. However, he'll be back in action for Friday's series opener against the Orioles. In May, Garver is batting .243 with two homers across 45 plate appearances.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Garver: Out Wednesday with back spasms•
-
Mariners' Mitch Garver: Battling back spasms•
-
Mariners' Mitch Garver: Late scratch Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Garver: Homers, plates three RBI in win•
-
Mariners' Mitch Garver: Lifts fourth homer Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Garver: Swats pair of doubles Saturday•