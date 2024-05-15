Garver (back) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals,Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
He'll remain on the bench for the second day in a row while he manages upper-back spasms. Mitch Haniger will get a day out of the outfield and serve as the Mariners' designated hitter while Garver rests up.
