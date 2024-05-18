Garver (back) went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in a loss to the Orioles on Friday.

Garver was back in the lineup after missing the last two games with back spasms, and he delivered the first run of the contest with his first-inning single. The veteran offseason addition now has seven RBI in May and has reached safely in eight of the last 10 games, but he's still carrying an abysmal .176/.286/.344 slash line across 147 plate appearances on the season.