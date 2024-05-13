Garver went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a walk and three RBI in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Athletics.
Garver extended the Mariners' lead with a two-run blast in the fifth and also got things rolling for the M's with an RBI single in the opening frame. The two hits ended a mini three-game slump for the 33-year-old, though he's still been hitting well in May, slashing .300/.405/.567 with two homers, six RBI and five runs over his last eight games.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Garver: Lifts fourth homer Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Garver: Swats pair of doubles Saturday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Garver: Day off Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Garver: Wins game with walk-off homer•
-
Mariners' Mitch Garver: On bench for Game 2•
-
Mariners' Mitch Garver: On base thrice in win•