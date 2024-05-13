Garver went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a walk and three RBI in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Athletics.

Garver extended the Mariners' lead with a two-run blast in the fifth and also got things rolling for the M's with an RBI single in the opening frame. The two hits ended a mini three-game slump for the 33-year-old, though he's still been hitting well in May, slashing .300/.405/.567 with two homers, six RBI and five runs over his last eight games.