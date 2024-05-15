Haniger went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Royals.

Haniger took Kansas City closer James McArthur deep in the ninth inning, but it didn't turn into a rally for the Mariners. The homer was Haniger's second in May and sixth of the year, but he's hitting a poor .182 (8-for-44) this month. He started the season well, and he's now slashing .214/.277/.372 with 21 RBI, 17 runs scored and five doubles through 40 contests. Haniger continues to fill a near-everyday role between right field and designated hitter.