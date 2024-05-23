Haniger is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Haniger will hit the bench for the second time in the series, and he could find himself in more of a part-time role or short-side platoon role moving forward after the Mariners recently welcomed Dominic Canzone back from the injured list. With Canzone and the hot-hitting Luke Raley having made cases for regular roles in the corner outfield, Mitch Garver could represent Haniger's primary competition for playing time at designated hitter. Haniger has turned in an underwhelming .587 OPS this month and is slashing .217/.280/.361 overall on the season.