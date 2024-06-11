Haniger went 2-for-3 with a two-run single and a double in a win over the White Sox on Monday.

Haniger narrowed the Mariners' deficit to a single run with his clutch knock in the eighth inning that plated Ryan Bliss and J.P. Crawford. The veteran outfielder's .223/.288/.349 slash line still has plenty of room for improvement, but Haniger has rather quietly put together a solid stretch of production over his last 12 games by hitting .275 (11-for-40) with three doubles and six RBI over that span.