Haniger went 2-for-3 with a two-run single and a double in a win over the White Sox on Monday.
Haniger narrowed the Mariners' deficit to a single run with his clutch knock in the eighth inning that plated Ryan Bliss and J.P. Crawford. The veteran outfielder's .223/.288/.349 slash line still has plenty of room for improvement, but Haniger has rather quietly put together a solid stretch of production over his last 12 games by hitting .275 (11-for-40) with three doubles and six RBI over that span.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Sitting down Saturday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Drives in three in wild loss•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Regaining playing time•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Heading back to bench Sunday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Sitting for second time in series•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Taking seat Tuesday•