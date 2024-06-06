Haniger will start in right field and bat sixth in Thursday's game against the Athletics.

Haniger appeared to have fallen into a short-side platoon role shortly after Dominic Canzone returned from the injured list in mid-May, but the 33-year-old has now picked up 10 starts in 11 games. Six of those starts have come against right-handed pitchers, and though Canzone and Luke Raley still appear to be the Mariners' preferred corner outfielders against righties, Haniger may have overtaken Mitch Garver on the depth chart at designated hitter. The Mariners will have room for both players in the lineup Thursday against lefty JP Sears, but Haniger is carrying an eight-game hitting streak into the contest, while Garver has gone just 2-for-19 over that same stretch of action.