Haniger is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Haniger will take a seat for the series finale after he had started each of the last seven games in right field or at designated hitter while going 6-for-24 with one extra-base hit (a double) and two walks. Despite the recent uptick in playing time, Haniger still looks to be behind lefty hitters Dominic Canzone and Luke Raley for reps in the corner outfield when the Mariners face right-handed pitching, though Haniger should be a mainstay in the lineup against southpaws.