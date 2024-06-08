Haniger went 1-for-4 with a three-run double, a walk and a run in a loss to the Royals on Friday.

Haniger's bases-clearing two-bagger was an integral part of a first-inning onslaught by the Mariners that had netted a 7-0 lead by the time it concluded. The timely knock was a rare one for the mostly struggling veteran, who'd driven in just one run in the previous 14 games. Haniger has hit safely in nine of his last 10 contests overall, but just two of his hits in that span have gone for extra bases.