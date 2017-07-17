Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Remains out of lineup Monday
Haniger (finger) is out of the lineup Monday against the Astros, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Haniger will miss his second straight contest while he tends to a jammed finger, but the Mariners aren't yet bracing for a potential DL stint for the young outfielder. He'll need a little more time for the soreness in his finger to subside, however, so Haniger could be limited to pinch-running duties for the series opener. Guillermo Heredia will pick up another start in left field with Haniger on the bench.
