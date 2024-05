Haniger went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBi during Tuesday's 10-6 win over Minnesota.

Haniger got the Mariners on the board in the second inning, tagging Bailey Ober for a long ball to lead off the frame. The homer could be what Haniger needs to break the slump he's currently in, batting 7-for-56 (.125) with a 35.6 percent K rate since April 20.