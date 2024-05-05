site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Not in Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Haniger is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Houston.
Haniger started the previous five games but will hit the bench Sunday after he went 2-for-20 during that stretch. Josh Rojas will receive a start in the outfield while Luis Urias starts at third base.
