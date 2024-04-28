Haniger is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Diamondbacks.
Haniger started the past five games but will receive a day off after he went 2-for-18 with a double, a homer and five RBI during that span. Luke Raley will start in right field Sunday for Seattle.
