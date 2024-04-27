Haniger went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Friday's win over Arizona.

Haniger's grand slam in the sixth inning gave the Mariners enough cushion to pull away with a victory. It was his fourth homer of the season and first since April 15, snapping a seven-game drought. The veteran outfielder is 3-for-25 (.120) with 11 strikeouts and no walks over his last six contests. On the year, Haniger is slashing .244/.306/.422 through 98 plate appearances.