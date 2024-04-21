Haniger will sit Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader with the Rockies.
Haniger will take a seat after he went 1-for-5 with four strikeouts in the team's 2-1 extra-inning Game 1 loss Sunday. Luke Raley will draw the start in right field and bat seventh in the series finale.
