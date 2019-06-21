Narvaez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's victory over the Orioles.

After Baltimore scored two runs in the first inning, Narvaez put the Mariners on the board with a solo shot to right field in the second. It was his 11th home run of the season, nine of which have come off right-handed pitchers. The 27-year-old is in the midst of the best season of his career, slashing .291/.369/.481 in 206 at-bats.