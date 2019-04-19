Narvaez went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, three RBI, three runs and two walks in the Mariners' 11-10 victory over the Angels on Thursday.

The backstop was all over the place in this contest, reaching base five times and launching a three-run bomb off Jake Jewell in the seventh inning for his fourth long ball of the season. The big day at the dish boosts the 27-year-old's slash line up to a solid .297/.348/.500 over 64 at-bats.