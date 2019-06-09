Narvaez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Tom Murphy will check in behind the dish for the second time in the series after Narvaez went hitless in four at-bats in Saturday's 12-3 loss. Narvaez is stuck in a 6-for-36 rut at the plate over his last 11 outings, resulting in his season average dropping from .291 to .275.