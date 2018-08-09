Whalen is a candidate to make a spot start against the Astros on Sunday if Felix Hernandez is demoted from the starting rotation, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was on the disabled list at Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the season with a shoulder injury, but he's made seven starts since returning July 6. Whalen most recently started for the Rainiers on Tuesday, so he'd be on his normal amount of rest if he were to get the callup. The right-hander sports just a 7-7 record and bloated 5.12 ERA at the minor-league level this season, but he was impressive in his one previous spot start with the Mariners earlier this season -- Whalen threw four scoreless innings against the Red Sox on June 15. Considering that Erasmo Ramirez (shoulder) -- reportedly the team's preferred option if they were to replace Hernandez -- will still make one more rehab start and is thus unavailable Sunday, they could also choose to stand pat and give the latter one more turn as a starter.