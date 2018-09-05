Mariners' Rob Whalen: Outrighted to Triple-A
Whalen cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The 24-year-old tossed four scoreless relief innings for the Mariners this year. He spent the bulk of his season with Tacoma, making 20 starts and posting a 5.16 ERA. He'll remain at that level but will be one step further from returning to the big leagues.
