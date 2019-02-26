Whalen announced viahis personal Twitter account Monday that he's retiring from professional baseball.

Whalen cited his battle with mental illness as the main reason why he's stepping away from the game. The 25-year-old right-hander spent little time in the big leagues during his brief career, making just eight appearances (six starts) across stops with both Atlanta and Seattle. He posted a 5.75 ERA with 27 strikeouts and 15 walks over 36.0 frames.

