Ray did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing zero runs on three hits and three walks over six innings against the Athletics. He struck out seven.

Ray issued back-to-back walks in the first but managed to escape the inning unscathed. From there he went on to allow just three singles and a walk until being pulled after the sixth inning. It was a nice bounce-back for the left-hander, who had allowed four or more runs in each of his last two starts. Up next for Ray is a matchup against the Rangers at home.