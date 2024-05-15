Share Video

The Mariners optioned Haggerty to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.

Haggerty hasn't been playing much and has done little in the opportunities he has received this season, recording one hit in 15 at-bats. Dominic Canzone (shoulder) was reinstated from the injured list and will take over Haggerty's spot on the 26-man active roster.

