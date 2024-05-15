The Mariners optioned Haggerty to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.
Haggerty hasn't been playing much and has done little in the opportunities he has received this season, recording one hit in 15 at-bats. Dominic Canzone (shoulder) was reinstated from the injured list and will take over Haggerty's spot on the 26-man active roster.
More News
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Quiet since season debut•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Back in big leagues•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: On way to majors•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Activated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Remaining at Tacoma for now•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Plays two weekend rehab games•