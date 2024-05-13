Haggerty went 1-for-3 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Athletics on Sunday, his first hit since making his season debut May 1.

Haggerty had gone hitless in his first eight plate appearances of the season after a delayed debut due to a non-baseball-related medical issue. The veteran utility man has now broken through with his first knock of the season and also has a walk and stolen base on his resume, but he'll likely continue seeing only sporadic playing time while good health prevails across the Mariners' roster.