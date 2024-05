The Mariners recalled Haggerty (Achilles) from Triple-A Tacoma and placed him on the 60-day injured list Monday.

Haggerty tore his right Achilles on May 18 in just his second minor-league game since being optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on May 15. Prior to his second stint with Tacoma, Haggerty slashed .344/.417/.375 with eight runs, seven steals and five RBI over 64 at-bats.