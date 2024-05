Haggerty was diagnosed with a torn Achilles on Monday and will miss the rest of the 2024 season, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. He was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.

The 29-year-old was optioned to Tacoma last week but suffered the injury over the weekend in just his second game back with the affiliate. Haggerty went 1-for-15 during a brief run in the big leagues this season and will likely be sidelined for the start of the 2025 campaign.