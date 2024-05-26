The Mariners reinstated Saucedo (knee) from the 15-day injured list Sunday.

He'll take over the 26-man active roster spot of right-hander Eduard Bazardo, who was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move. Saucedo was placed on the IL on May 8 with a hyperextended right knee but looks to be healthy again after he tossed a scoreless inning in his lone rehab appearance for Tacoma on Thursday.