Saucedo (knee) underwent an MRI on Friday which yielded "overall positive" results, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Saucedo was placed on the 15-day injured list with a hyperextended right knee Wednesday and after Friday's imaging, the team is hopeful he can return to the bullpen when he's first eligible to be activated May 23. The left-hander will likely need to make at least one appearance on a rehab assignment before being activated.