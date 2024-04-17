Saucedo got the save Tuesday in a 3-1 win over the Reds after retiring the only batter he faced in the ninth.

Ryne Stanek was brought in to begin the ninth to try and close the game, but two walks and an error loaded the bases for the Reds with two outs and led to Saucedo being called upon to replace him. The 31-year-old was able to get the job done after getting Tyler Stephenson to fly out to center to end things and pick up his second career save. Saucedo has been a strong option out of the bullpen early on, posting a 2.70 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB in 6.2 innings.