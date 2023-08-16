Saucedo recorded his first save in an extra-inning win over the Royals on Tuesday, firing a perfect 10th inning during which he didn't record a strikeout or issue a walk.

With Justin Topa and Andres Munoz having worked the previous 2.2 innings and Matt Brash having pitched the previous two days, Saucedo was called on for a rare save opportunity. The 30-year-old southpaw was masterful while rising to the task, disposing of MJ Melendez, Freddy Fermin and Nelson Velazquez in extremely efficient fashion. Saucedo has now posted scoreless appearances in nine of his last 10 trips to the mound, a 10.1-inning stretch during which he's pitched to an 0.87 ERA and 0.87 WHIP while recording a win and two holds in addition to Tuesday's save.