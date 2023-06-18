Saucedo (2-1) took the loss in extra innings against the White Sox on Saturday, allowing an unearned run on two hits over two-thirds of an inning.

The southpaw appeared on his way to working his way out of the 11th inning following two quick outs, but consecutive singles by Andrew Benintendi and Zach Remillard snapped a 3-3 tie and gave the White Sox a one-run lead the Mariners wouldn't overcome. Saucedo does now have three straight appearances without allowing an earned run, but it's worth noting his usage in the high-leverage scenario was essentially the byproduct of Andres Munoz, Paul Sewald and Gabe Speier having already been deployed earlier in the game.