Angels' Tayler Saucedo: Back down to Triple-A

The Angels optioned Saucedo to Triple-A Salt Lake following Thursday's game against the Rangers.

The move corresponds with the Angels reinstating Grayson Rodriguez (back) from the 15-day injured list, and the right-hander will start in Friday's game against the Twins. Saucedo has appeared in six major-league games out of the Angels' bullpen this season, though he was tagged with the blown save in his last outing against the Rangers on Tuesday, when he allowed one run on two hits while striking out two across one inning. Saucedo will head back down to Triple-A, where he has a 6.75 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 32:24 K:BB across 30.2 innings this season.