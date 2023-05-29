Saucedo (2-0) got the extra-inning win over the Pirates on Sunday, allowing a hit and a walk over a scoreless 10th inning while striking out the side.

Saucedo was tasked with preserving a 3-3 tie and deftly worked around a Bryan Reynolds leadoff single by ringing up Connor Joe, Jack Suwinski and Ke'Bryan Hayes. The 29-year-old southpaw has been an effective bullpen option for manager Scott Servais, allowing just a single earned run across 11 innings over 12 appearances while producing an 11.5 K/9 and elite 19.9 percent swinging strike rate.