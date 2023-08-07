Saucedo (3-1) got the extra-inning win against the Angels on Sunday, firing two perfect innings during which he recorded three strikeouts.

With both Andres Munoz and Matt Brash unavailable due to recent usage, manager Scott Servais entrusted Saucedo with preserving a 2-2 tie. The left-hander could hardly have been more effective, firing 18 of his 25 pitches for strikes and generating six swings and misses overall. Saucedo has been on an extended stretch of impressive pitching, as he last allowed a run back on July 18 and sports a 1-0 record, 0.61 ERA, Sunday's win and a pair of holds over the 14.2 innings covering his last 14 appearances.