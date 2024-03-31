Saucedo (1-0) was credited with the win in the extra-inning victory over the Red Sox on Saturday, allowing a hit and issuing an intentional walk over one-third of a scoreless inning.

Saucedo was called on to put out the fire with a man on second and two outs in the 10th inning, and although he surrendered a game-tying RBI single to Masataka Yoshida that plated a run charged to Trent Thornton, he managed to get Trevor Story to fly out to snuff out the threat. Saucedo then became the pitcher of record when Julio Rodriguez laced a game-winning hit in the home half of the frame, giving the southpaw his first victory in what was already his second appearance of the young season.