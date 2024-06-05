Saucedo earned the save in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Athletics after coming in to get the final out of the game. He did walk a batter before ending things.

Saucedo was called upon to get the final out of the game after Andres Munoz was forced to depart with a lower-back injury that flared up after a collision at home plate. He was tasked with stranding a runner at second and walked JJ Bleday before handling a Brent Rooker ground ball to end the game. It was Saucedo's second save of the year, though he also has two blown saves to his name as well. The 31-year-old owns a 3.00 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB in 15 innings.