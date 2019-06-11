Mariners' Tommy Milone: To follow opener again
Milone will follow an opener Wednesday against the Twins, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Milone has a 3.10 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP in 20.1 innings this season. He pitched well following an opener Thursday against the Astros, allowing just one run over 5.1 innings.
More News
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: No-decision as primary pitcher•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Working behind opener•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Fails to finish fifth inning•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Gets first win of season•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Solid in 2019 debut•
-
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Contract selected for start Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...