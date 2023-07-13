The Mariners sent Milone outright to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.

Milone was DFA'd last week to make room for the arrival of Isaiah Campbell, and he'll remain in the Mariners' organization after clearing waivers. The 36-year-old lefty was doing well in Seattle with a 2.00 ERA and 1.44 WHIP through nine innings. However, it's uncertain Milone appears in the big leagues again this season now that he doesn't hold a spot on the 40-man roster.