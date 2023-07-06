Milone (0-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks without recording a strikeout in 4.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday versus the Giants.

Milone navigated a lot of traffic fairly well, but the Mariners' offense put up just seven hits in the 2-0 loss. The southpaw threw 81 pitches (49 strikes) in the start. Milone was filling in for Bryce Miller (finger) in the rotation. If Miller remains out after the All-Star break, Milone could draw another start.