The Mariners selected Milone's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.

Darren McCaughan was optioned to Tacoma to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Milone ahead of the veteran lefty's second start of the season with the big club Wednesday versus the Giants. Over 50.1 innings at Tacoma this season, Milone has pitched to a 4.47 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 46:18 K:BB. He'll look to parlay a strong showing Wednesday into a longer stay as the Mariners' No. 5 starter until Bryce Miller (finger) is ready to return from the 15-day injured list.