site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-tommy-milone-outrighted-to-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Tommy Milone: Outrighted to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Milone cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma by the Mariners on Wednesday.
Milone was solid in a spot start for the M's last weekend and will remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. He'll join Tacoma's rotation.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read